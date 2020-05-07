Meat Ingredients Market 2020 Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities by Top Key Players Kerry Group, Ohly, DuPont, Essentia, Wenda Ingredients, Alicia Srls, WIBERG GmbH, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Meat Ingredients Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Kerry Group, Ohly, DuPont, Essentia, Wenda Ingredients, Alicia Srls, WIBERG GmbH, Advanced Food Systems Inc., Avada, Firmenich SA, and FAT BRANDS INC.

Global Meat Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

By Ingredient (Binders, Extenders, Fillers, Colouring Agents, Flavouring Agents, Preservatives, Texturing Agents, Salts, Others),

Meat Type (Mutton, Chicken, Beef, Pork, Others),

Product Type (Fresh Processed Meat, Raw & Cooked Meat, Pre-Cooked Meat, Others)

With the rising demand for convenience and processed foods and growing adoption of meat ingredients in these products, the market is expected to witness a conservative growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, registering a CAGR of 6%. The report includes data from the historic year of 2017 and base year of 2018.

Meat ingredients are used for the innovation and modifications in the characteristics, properties and flavour of meat. These ingredients are also used in the production of processed foods and convenience foods. With the addition of these ingredients there is a significant difference in texture, flavouring thus making the products more desirable and appealing, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demand of convenience foods and ease of use associated with their consumption is expected to drive the market growth

Adoption and increased preference of processed foods due to the added preservatives and flavouring agents is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization and labelling of products is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing health concerns and awareness with the overconsumption of meat ingredients is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2015, Proliant Meat Ingredients, BHJ Ingredients and Proliant Health announced a merger and a common name titled Essentia Protein Solutions, with the company focused on global solutions for the protein industry.

In August 2018, Firmenich SA announced the acquisition of Campus. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the protein applications and ingredients market because of Campus’ expertise in natural protein ingredients.

