Meal Delivery Service Market Detailed Business Analysis, Latest Trends and Demand 2020 to 2025 – FoodPanda, Just Eat, Hello Fresh, Diet-to-Go, DPD, Deliveroo

Meal Delivery Service Market is the latest and the most updated report which cloaks all the significant parameters of the market which consists of all the market drivers and restraints accompanied by the in-depth regions from where the market has been contracting consumers all across the world comprising region.

Top Companies are Grubhub, Ele.me, MeiTuan, Diet-to-Go, DPD, Deliveroo, FoodPanda, Just Eat, Hello Fresh

The global meal kit delivery service market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.15% from 2017 to 2025

Global Meal Delivery Service Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Meal Delivery Service market on the basis of Types are:

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global Meal Delivery Service market is segmented into:

Household

Office

Other

Regional Analysis for Meal Delivery Service Market:

North America is the largest and fastest growing market. The market is estimated at USD 1.19 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 19.62% from 2017 to 2025. It will help them to save time and allocate it to something else. This service was introduced in the U.S. in 2012. People get attracted to the idea of getting restaurant quality food at the comfort of their own home. The U.S. market became a billion dollar market in 2018. Around 33% of the U.S. population has used free product trials. Australia is one of the major markets in the Asia Pacific region. Australia accounts for over 25% of the Asia Pacific market. It is estimated that this market will grow at a CAGR of around 13% from 2017 to 2025

