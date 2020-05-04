Matcha Tea Market Trends 2020 | Growth by Top Companies: HeapwellSuperfoods; Cha Cha Matcha; ITO EN, LTD.; The AOI Tea Company; Yanoen; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Matcha Tea Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: HeapwellSuperfoods; Cha Cha Matcha; ITO EN, LTD.; The AOI Tea Company; Marushichi Seicha Co., Ltd.; Aiya – THE TEA; Marukyu Koyamaen; adagio teas; Yanoen; Aichi Quality; DōMatcha; Encha; Tenzo Tea; Nature’s Way; Nestlé; Unilever among others.

Fill Out Details to Receive Sample Report Copy Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-matcha-tea-market&SB

Global matcha tea market is expected to register a steady growth rate of 4.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Matcha Tea Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Matcha Tea Industry market:

– The Matcha Tea Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Matcha Tea Market Trends | Industry Segment by Raw Material (Organic, Conventional), Type of Usage (Drinking-Use, Additive-Use), Type (Traditional, Unsweetened, Sweetened, Flavoured), Product (Powder, RTD Beverage, Instant Premixes), Grade (Classic, Ceremonial, Culinary), Applications (Drinking Tea, Pastry, Ice Cream, Beverages), Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales, Retail Stores, Departmental Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Unique structure of the report

Matcha tea is a powdered form of green tea that is majorly developed in the oriental countries of China and Japan. It is produced by crushing or grinding the matcha tea leaves in a powdered form that is bright green in colour. This tea powder is highly nutritious and contains a high volume of antioxidants, polyphenols, caffeine and theanine amongst various others. This powder is subsequently used in a wide variety of products such as beverages, tea, bakery, food products among others.

Market Drivers:

Significant presence of antioxidants and other nutrients helping promote metabolism and improving calorie burn-off; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Combination of caffeine and theanine provides a more gentle energy boost that energizes the body while improving the relaxation; this factor also acts as a driving factor

Increasing awareness and availability of this product from different retail outlets and distribution channels; the market is expected to witness a positive impact on its growth

Availability of various flavour offerings and innovations in terms of beverages by the different applicable end-users such as cafes, restaurants and various others; this factor is expected to significantly improve the levels of market growth

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding a number of side-effects associated with the over-consumption of matcha tea is the major factor restricting the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Cha Cha Matcha announced the availability of canned matcha teas with the launch of four new flavours under their SKU product range. The flavours include “Green Tea”, “Ginger Turmeric”, “Half n Half Matcha Lemonade” and “Activated Charcoal” all available under the 12 oz. slim cans priced at USD 29 for eight packs while USD 82.65 for 24 packs. The products would be made available for sale on their website and their exclusive stores

In June 2019, ITO EN, LTD. announced the launch of “matcha LOVE innovation”, a blended unsweetened matcha green tea concentrate during the “Summer Fancy Food Show” held in New York, United States. The green tea concentrate is produced from 100% Japanese matcha and has been developed for producing lattes. The concentrate will available in reseal able cartons with each carton consisting of 5 servings of lattes made available for approximately USD 5.99

Competitive Analysis:

Global matcha tea market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of matcha tea market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Matcha Tea Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Matcha Tea Industry Production by Regions

– Global Matcha Tea Industry Production by Regions

– Global Matcha Tea Industry Revenue by Regions

– Matcha Tea Industry Consumption by Regions

Matcha Tea Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Matcha Tea Industry Production by Type

– Global Matcha Tea Industry Revenue by Type

– Matcha Tea Industry Price by Type

Matcha Tea Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Matcha Tea Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Matcha Tea Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Matcha Tea Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Matcha Tea Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Matcha Tea Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-matcha-tea-market&SB

At the Last, Matcha Tea industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]