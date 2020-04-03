Matcha Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2018-2028

XploreMR has compiled a study on matcha, which offers an analysis and forecast of the matcha market in its publication titled Matcha Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028. This report on matcha market covers some of the vital facets which are key influencing factors on the demand and supply for matcha over the next several years. An in-depth review of growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the matcha market. The report on matcha market also covers analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest which are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017 and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Matcha is a powdered variant of green tea with its roots in Japanese culture. While it is predominantly used for drinking as tea, it has also found its way into recipes as an ingredient. Matcha has a sophisticated flavour and is power-packed to the brim with antioxidants, amino acids, and other nutrients. One of the unique aspects of matcha lies in its cultivation: it is shade-grown towards the end of its harvest, thereby increasing the chlorophyll content and resulting in a vibrant, green colour. Matcha cultivated in Japan is different from matcha produced elsewhere, due to soil characteristics, micro-climate, and processing techniques used post-harvest that results in enhanced nutritional content, better taste, and brighter colours.

This report on matcha market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on matcha market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the matcha market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of matcha, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the matcha market as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on matcha market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global matcha market, covering detailed information based on grade, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the matcha market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and rest of Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the matcha market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, and SWOT analysis, market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the matcha market report include ITO EN Ltd., Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Starbucks Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unilever PLC, Aiya-Co. Ltd., The AOI Tea Company, McCormick & Company, Inc., Matchaah Holdings Inc., and The Republic of Tea.

To develop the market estimates for matcha, the overall production of matcha in different regions and countries have been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the trade of matcha and imports by major consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the average per capita consumption of matcha in different forms for top countries globally. Prices of matcha have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ are derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the matcha market.

Global Matcha Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Grade Ceremonial Classic Café Culinary

Analysis by Nature Organic Conventional

Analysis by End Use Food Processing Beverage Processing Personal Care Foodservice Tea Shops/Café Restaurants Institutional Household

Analysis by Packaging Bulk Bags Cartons Sachets Stand Up Pouches Tins

Analysis by Sales Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailing

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe China Japan Southeast Asia and rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

