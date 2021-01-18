MASTER OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES IN COMPUTER GRAPHICS MARKET FORECASTED BY 2025

All the data and information covered here helps businesses in refining their strategic decision making.



The Global Computer Graphics Market is expected to reach USD 280.15 billion by 2025 from USD 180.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

List of few players are-: Adobe, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Dassault Systmes, Autodesk Inc., Intel Corporation, Siemens Business, Microsoft, SONY, Inc., Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. and among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of web design

Rising demand of smart phone

Demand for graphics software in business processes

Growth in entertainment industry.

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Software (CAD/CAM, Visualization/Simulation, Digital Video, Imaging, Modeling/Animation), By Service (Consulting, Training & Support, Integration), By End-User (Enterprise , SMB), By Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Entertainment & Advertising, Academia & Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Architecture, Building, & Construction)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Computer Graphics Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Computer Graphics Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Computer Graphics Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Computer Graphics Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Computer Graphics Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Computer Graphics Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Computer Graphics Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Computer Graphics by Countries

Continued….

