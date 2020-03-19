Massive open online course Market 2020 Rising Trends And Demand by top key players like EdX,Course360, Cengage Learning, Academic Partnerships, Udacity, Codecademy, NovoEd,Iversity, Miriadax, Digital Business Academy, Instructure, Coursesites

Massive open online course is an online course aimed at unlimited participation and open access via the web. In addition to traditional course materials, such as filmed lectures, readings, and problem sets, many MOOCs provide interactive courses with user forums to support community interactions among students, professors, and teaching assistants (TAs), as well as immediate feedback to quick quizzes and assignments. Use of learning analytics for the identification of student progress/failure is expected to gain importance over the forecast period. Corporates are increasingly adopting the MOOC as a part of their employee engagement and development program

Massive open online course Market is growing at a CAGR of +32 during the forecast period 2019-2025.

EdX, Course360, Cengage Learning, Academic Partnerships, Udacity, Codecademy, NovoEd, Iversity, Miriadax, Digital Business Academy, Instructure, Coursesites

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

CMOOC

XMOOC

In-Service Staff

Non-In-Service Personnel

Massive open online course Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Massive open online course Market International and Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Massive open online course

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Massive open online course Market Revenue Market Status

Chapter 6: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 7: Analysis of Massive open online course Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

