Mask Market 2020 Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

Top Companies in the Global Mask Market

3M, Shanghai Dasheng, Honeywell, Uvex, CM, Moldex, Respro, Kimberly-clark, DACH, KOWA, Vogmask, SAS Safety Corp, Sinotextiles, Gerson, Totobobo, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mask market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1789.6 million by 2025, from $ 1341.6 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

Masks can prevent harmful substance in the air and keep healthy respiration. Masks are widely used in various industries like oil & gas, chemical, construction and mining. As the air pollution is getting worse and worse, masks are also used in daily life.

Market Insights-

The global average price of Mask is stable, from 1.12 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1.09 USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of Mask includes N 95, N 100, P 95, P 100, R 95 and other class, and the proportion of N 95 in 2016 is about 55%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Mask is widely used in Industrial Use and Daily Use. The most proportion of Mask is Industrial Use, and the market share of Industrial Use in 2016 is 70%. The trend of Daily Use is growth at 20.80% in past five years.

Market competition is not intense. 3M, Honeywell, Moldex, Uvex, CM etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Mask market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Mask Market on the basis of Types are

N95, N100, P95, P100, R95

On The basis Of Application, the Global Mask Market is Segmented into

Industrial Use, Daily Use

Regions Are covered By Mask Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

