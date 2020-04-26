Marketing Technology Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Marketing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2283385
Marketing automation software is mainly used to streamline, schedule, segment, and track marketing campaigns. The software reduces the number of repetitive tasks associated with the conventional marketing processes and improves their overall efficiency. It also provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The software connects different marketing channels such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develops appropriate marketing patterns, and integrates marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.
The current marketplace is expected to be driven by the heavy demand for personalized location-based services. The commercialization of personalized location-based services is on the rise. The combination of location-based data and existing personal data creates rich and contextualized user experiences. In addition, the increased use of beacons and growing availability of spatial data & analytical tools further propels the growth of this market.
In 2017, the global Marketing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Microsoft
Qualcomm
Zebra Technologies
Bluvision
Estimote
InMarket Media
Proxama
ROXIMITY
Shopkick
Swirl Networks
Unacast
Foursquare Labs
Scanbuy
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-marketing-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail And E-Commerce
Healthcare
Infrastructural
Media And Entertainment
Sports And Events
Museums
Transporation And Logistics
Hospitality
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Some Point from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Marketing Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Marketing Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail And E-Commerce
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Infrastructural
1.5.5 Media And Entertainment
1.5.6 Sports And Events
1.5.7 Museums
1.5.8 Transporation And Logistics
1.5.9 Hospitality
1.5.10 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Marketing Technology Market Size
2.2 Marketing Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Marketing Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Marketing Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-marketing-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]