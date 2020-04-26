Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2023

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2283380
The marketing cloud platform provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The marketing cloud platform connects different marketing channels, such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing, to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develop appropriate marketing patterns, and integrate marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.
Rise in use of content marketing is driving the market.
In 2017, the global Marketing Cloud Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe Systems
Oracle
Salesforce
IBM
Act-On Software
Cision
Etrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
HubSpot
Infusionsoft
LeadSquared
Salesfusion
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Retail
Government
BFSI
Telecom&IT
Media&Entertainment
Education,Energy&Power
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
