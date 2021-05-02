Marketing Cloud Platform Market Expected to Grow at 11.8 Billion In Revenue by 2023

According to Market Study Report, Marketing Cloud Platform Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Marketing Cloud Platform Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Marketing Cloud Platform Market.

The Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 161 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 69 tables and 41 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Marketing Cloud Platform Market:

Adobe (US)

Oracle (US)

Sales force (US)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Selligent (Belgium)

Pega systems (US)

FICO (US)

HubSpot (US)

SAS (US)

Sitecore (Denmark)

Nielsen (US)

Cheetah Digital (US)

Hatchbuck (US)

RedPoint Global (US)

Optimove (US)

MediaMath (US)

Zeta Global (US)

Sailthru (US)

AgilOne (US)

Maropost (US)

Episerver (US)

Emarsys (Austria)

Infusion soft (US)

Among type, the platform segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The marketing cloud platform helps companies create, manage, and execute customer engagement to drive revenue growth across industries. The platform allows organizations to create personalized and automated web-based marketing campaigns across touch points, such as email, social media, web, mobile, and websites. The platform manages repetitive tasks associated with campaign follow-ups and sends one-pagers and emails at regular intervals.

Among marketing functions, the sales channel to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The marketer needs to find and choose an appropriate sales channel for the effective distribution of its content to its customers. The sales channel should reach the targeted and potential audience for the marketer. The sales channel should be dynamic, scalable, and should support the integration of different marketing tools. The marketing cloud platform provides access to all possible sales channels at a single interface for all marketing activities.

APAC to record the highest growth rate in the marketing cloud market during the forecast period

The APAC marketing cloud platform market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of innovative technologies, rising investments for digital transformation, and growing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the region. APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Marketing Cloud Platform Market:

Overview

Market Ranking Analysis for the Marketing Cloud Platform Market

Competitive Scenario

New Service/Product Launches

Business Expansions

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marketing cloud platform market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.