Marketing Automation Market Outlook to 2025 – HubSpot, Marketo, Act-On Software, Salesforce

The report include a thorough study of the global Marketing Automation Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Marketing Automation market. This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

These tools aid the researchers to gather authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Marketing Automation Market has also been pictured in the report, offering an opportunity to the Marketing Automation market players to measuring system their performance.

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Marketing Automation Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2020-2025. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the global Marketing Automation Market.

The key players covered in this study, HubSpot, Marketo, Act-On Software, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Infusionsoft, IBM, Cognizant, ETrigue, GreenRope, Hatchbuck, IContact, LeadSquared, MarcomCentral, Salesfusion, SALESmanago, SAP, SAS Institute, SharpSpring, Aprimo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Others

Market segment by Application, split into, Large Enterprises, Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Marketing Automation Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Marketing Automation Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Marketing Automation Market.

Regional Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

Global Marketing Automation Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the global Marketing Automation Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

