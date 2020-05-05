Market to Hit 80 Billon by 2025 – “Global Baby & Adult Diapers Market Outlook, 2023”

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Global Baby & Adult Diapers Market Outlook, 2023”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Baby & Adult Diapers Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Baby & Adult Diapers Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, SCA and Unicharm Corporation etc.

Summary

The report titled “Global Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2023” provides a comprehensive analysis of the diaper market in Americas. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at an international level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through five years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a bird eye view on global diaper market, with data of regions like, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, North America & Latin America.

Global Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2023

This report has included Baby diapers as well Adult diapers. Region wise its has segmented into ‘North America’, ‘Latin America’, ‘Europe’, ‘Asia-Pacific’ and ‘Middle East and Africa’. All region are deeply studied with by type and by countries as well. Baby diapers are further divided into five types viz. ‘Disposable Diapers’, ‘Cloth Diapers’, ‘Training Pants’, ‘Swim Pants’ and ‘Biodegradable and other diapers’. Overall diaper market is expected to cross USD 80 billion till 2022. Adult diapers will increase their share by more than 2% in next five years in comparison to baby diapers. Asia-Pacific diaper market value will be close to the value of Latin America, Europe and Middle East-Africa together at the end of forecast period. Disposable baby diapers are widely used in all the regions captures first position with more than 57%market share during all the years. Biodegradable diapers are popular among matured market of North America and Europe only as they are latest innovation in diaper industry. Country-wise, USA and China form more than 30% of the total diaper market. China is the country which is going to increase its contribution in future also in both baby diaper and Adult diapers.

In North America, Biodegradable diapers have grown with highest CAGR in last six years than any other regions. Training nappy is second preferred choice of Latin Americans make it contribute more than 15%. Europe is the only region where Adult diapers will contribute more than 25% at the end of 2023. In APAC, Cloth diapers are popular in addition to disposable diapers contributing around 14%. Swim diapers are least used in Middle East-Africa as compared to other region.

78y On evaluating the competitive landscape of the market, it is found that the key players are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, SCA and Unicharm Corporation.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East-Africa

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2023

Objective of the study:

• To present a global outlook on diaper industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Diaper, in terms of value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Baby Diaper, in terms of value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Adult Diaper, in terms of value.

• To further define and forecast Global Diaper Market on the basis of product type (Baby Diaper , Adult Diaper)

• To define, classify and forecast Baby Diaper market on the basis of segments like Disposable Diapers, Training Diapers, Cloth Diapers, Baby Swim Pants And Biodegradable Diapers

• To strategically profile leading players, those are operating in the Diapers industry of Americas.

Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed secondary research for this study. HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where countries’ data for Baby diaper and Adult diaper were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“Global Baby & Adult Diaper Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of diaper market in World:

• Global Diaper Market Outlook

• North America Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Europe Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Latin America Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Asia Pacific Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Middle East-Africa Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Diaper Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Type, By Region, By Country

• Global Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• North America Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Europe Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Latin America Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Asia Pacific Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Middle East-Africa Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Baby Diaper Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Type, By Region, By Country

• North America Disposable, Cloth, Swim, Training Nappy and Biodegradable/Others Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• USA Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Canada Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Mexico Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Rest of North America Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Latin America Disposable, Cloth, Swim, Training Nappy and Biodegradable/Others Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Brazil Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Chile Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Argentina Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Colombia Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Rest of Latin America Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Asia-Pacific Disposable, Cloth, Swim, Training Nappy and Biodegradable/Others Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• China Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Japan Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Australia Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• South East Asia Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Rest of Asia Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Middle East-Africa Disposable, Cloth, Swim, Training Nappy and Biodegradable/Others Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Middle East Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Africa Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Europe Disposable, Cloth, Swim, Training Nappy and Biodegradable/Others Baby Diaper Market Size By Value & Forecast

• United Kingdom Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• France Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Germany Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Spain Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Italy Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• Rest of Europe Baby Diaper Market (Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper)

• The key vendors

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to pet industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Keywords: Diaper, Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers, disposable, modern, cloth, pants, nappies, huggies, pampers, mamy poko, adult, baby, infant, hygiene, friends, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Africa, Middle East, Spain, France, UK, Germany, Italy, P&G, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm, SCA, Kao, Hengan, Domtar, Daio, Birth rate, Fertility Rate, Population, Age

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Abbreviations

4. Global Diaper Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size (Baby & Adult)

4.1.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

4.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

4.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

4.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

4.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

4.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Type

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Country

5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook

5.1. Global Birth Rate and Fertility Rate (2010-17)

5.2. Market Size

5.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook (By Region)

5.2.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

5.2.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

5.2.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

5.2.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

5.2.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Type

5.3.3. By Region

5.3.4. By Country

6. North America Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate (2010-2017)

6.2. Market Size

6.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

6.2.2. North America Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.3. North America Cloth Baby Diaper Market Size(By Country)

6.2.4. North America Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.5. North America Training Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.6. North America Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.3. Market Share

6.3.1. By Country

6.3.2. By Type

6.4. USA Baby Diaper Market

6.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.5. Canada Baby Diaper Market

6.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size

6.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.6. Mexico Baby Diaper Market

6.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.7. Rest of the North America Baby Diaper Market Size

6.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7. Europe Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate (2010-2017)

7.2. Market Size

7.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

7.2.2. Europe Disposable Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

7.2.3. Europe Cloth Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

7.2.4. Europe Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

7.2.5. Europe Training Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

7.2.6. Europe Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market (By Country)

7.3. Market Share

7.3.1. By Country

7.3.2. By Type

7.4. Germany Baby Diaper Market

7.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

7.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.5. France Baby Diaper Market

7.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

7.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.6. U.K Baby Diaper Market

7.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

7.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.7. Italy Baby Diaper Market

7.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

7.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.8. Spain Baby Diaper Market

7.8.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

