Market Size of Service Robotics , Forecast Report 2019-2026

The report segments the service robotics market based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. These segments are anticipated in terms of revenue (USD billion). Based on product types, the report segments the market into professional and personal service robotics. It also segregates the market based on the applications. It includes defense, agriculture, health care, logistics, aerospace, infrastructure, entertainment, research and development and others. These segments have also been anticipated based on geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

The study includes market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on growth rate, market scope, and general attractiveness. Company market share analysis of various industry participants are provided in this report.

The key players have also been profiled based on company overview, financial overview, recent developments and business strategies. Major market players in this report include AB Electrolux (Sweden), Touch bionics Ltd (U.K)., iRobot Corporation (U.S), Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mako Surgical Corporation (U.S), Intuitive surgical Inc.(U.S), Honda Motors Co. Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan)and Dyson Ltd. (U.K) among others.

Global Service Robotics Market, by Product

Professional service robots

Personal service robots

Global Service Robotics Market, by Application:

Defense

Agriculture

Health care

Logistics

Aerospace

Infrastructure

Entertainment

Research and development

Others

Global Service Robotics Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

