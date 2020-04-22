Market research details developments in the Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market research future scenario by 2026

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market: Overview

Night vision enhancement systems (NVESs) have been developed to improve visibility at night. Night vision enhancement systems are mostly used in automotive industry where the systems source light from reflected light or direct form of light which is sensed by cameras or special sensors, and are further processed, and are presented on a display. Initially, the headlight has to create enough strength to illuminate the road at far distances. Currently, researchers and automotive manufacturers are turning towards night vision enhance systems using radiation outside the range of the human visual system. This kind of processing is done by three different steps including decoding, processing and presenting. There are many benefits of night vision enhancement systems. For instance, night vision enhancement systems are used to reduce night traffic crash risks, and moreover it is also used as per the legislation and guidelines. Visibility of a dark object in low beam of light with oncoming low beams is approximately 40 meters to 50 meters and in high beams with no oncoming headlights it is approximately 150 meters to 250 meters. There are several legislations and guidelines for the global night vision enhancement system market. For instance, in the U.S., American National Standards Institute and in Europe, European Union have some guidelines for the drivers. Currently, night vision enhancement system manufacturers are focused on OEMs for disruptive technologies in the field automobile.

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Strong legislation, guidelines and safety awareness among the emerging economies are the main growth drivers for the global night vision enhancement system market. Moreover, increasing application in the household and astronomy end uses is another reason for high growth in terms of revenue of global night vision enhancement system market. However, economic slowdown in European counties is a restraining factor for the global night vision enhancement system market. Increasing demand from the developing countries in MEA are potential opportunities for the global night vision enhancement system market. Moreover, expanding automobile industries and increasing disposable income in the emerging economies in APEJ and Latin America is another driver for growth of the global night vision enhancement system market.

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market: Segmentation

The global night vision enhancement systems market can be segmented as follows:

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market, by Technology

Near-infrared (NIR)

Far-infrared (FIR)

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market, by End User

Automotive

Agriculture

Astronomy

Others (Household, etc.)

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global night vision enhancement systems market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Western Europe are the lucrative markets for global night vision enhancement system in terms of revenue. These two regions hold major market share in terms of revenue in the global night vision enhancement system market. Latin America and APEJ are the high growth markets for night vision enhancement system in terms of value. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries are the fastest growing markets in Latin America and APEJ in terms of revenue contribution during the forecast period.

Global Night Vision Enhancement Systems Market: Key Players

Global night vision enhancement systems market is a fragmented market; apart from global players, there are many medium and local small players are operating in the market which hold a significant market share in the market. Some of the key players operating in the global night vision enhancement system market are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

DENSO Corporation

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Denso Corp.

Continental AG

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

