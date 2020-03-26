Market Forecast Report on Microgrid 2019-2028

Microgrid Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Microgrid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Microgrid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Microgrid Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmented as follows:

Global Microgrid Market, by Connectivity

Grid-tied (Grid-connected)

Off-grid

Global Microgrid Market, by Application

Campus & Institution

Community & Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Defense & Military

Remote Island

Global Microgrid Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Denmark Russia & CIS Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the microgrid market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

The grid-tied (grid-connected) segment accounts for a prominent market share, due to high demand for reliable and affordable power from industrial, commercial, communities, and other end-users

Among applications, the community & utility segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Aging power infrastructure, increasing incidence of power outages, and rising distributed generation capacities are expected to drive the microgrid market in the near future

The report offers a list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the microgrid market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

