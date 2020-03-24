Business News

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market” has been added to orbis research database. The Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China. Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area. In 2018, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3331351 The key players covered in this study Blue J Legal Casetext Inc. Catalyst Repository Systems eBREVIA Everlaw FiscalNote Judicata Justia Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. Lawgeex Legal Robot Inc. LEVERTON LexMachina Loom Analytics Luminance Technologies Ltd. Ravel Law Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Lawyers Clients Market segment by Application, split into Document Management System Practice and Case Management Contract Management IP-Management Legal Research Legal Analytics Cyber Security Predictive Technology Compliance If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3331351 Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America The study objectives of this report are: To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. About Us: Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients. Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019 Email ID: [email protected]

anita March 24, 2020 No Comments

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Emergency Notification System Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Emergency Notification System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency Notification System development in United States, Europe and China.

An Emergency Notification System is a method of facilitating the one-way dissemination or broadcast of messages to one or many groups of people. Emergency Notification System enables one-way and/or two-way communication alerting individuals or groups of people to an existing or pending emergency or disaster situation.

In 2018, the global Emergency Notification System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3331352

The key players covered in this study
OnSolve
AlertMedia
Rave Mobile Safety
Call-Em-All
Enghouse Systems (Enghouse Networks)
SimplyCast
Resolver (Global AlertLink)
Singlewire Software
Pocketstop
Everbridge
DeskAlerts
Motorola Solutions (Airbus DS Communications)
BlackBerry AtHoc
IBM
Desktop Alert
Eaton
Siemens
Honeywell International
Omnilert LLC
xMatters, Inc
Volo
OnPage Corporation
Alertus Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Hospitals
Schools
Police Organizations
Energy and Utilities
Military
Others

 If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3331352

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Emergency Notification System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Emergency Notification System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *