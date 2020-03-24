Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Emergency Notification System Market” has been added to orbis research database.

An Emergency Notification System is a method of facilitating the one-way dissemination or broadcast of messages to one or many groups of people. Emergency Notification System enables one-way and/or two-way communication alerting individuals or groups of people to an existing or pending emergency or disaster situation.

In 2018, the global Emergency Notification System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

OnSolve

AlertMedia

Rave Mobile Safety

Call-Em-All

Enghouse Systems (Enghouse Networks)

SimplyCast

Resolver (Global AlertLink)

Singlewire Software

Pocketstop

Everbridge

DeskAlerts

Motorola Solutions (Airbus DS Communications)

BlackBerry AtHoc

IBM

Desktop Alert

Eaton

Siemens

Honeywell International

Omnilert LLC

xMatters, Inc

Volo

OnPage Corporation

Alertus Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Hospitals

Schools

Police Organizations

Energy and Utilities

Military

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emergency Notification System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emergency Notification System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

