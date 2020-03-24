Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Emergency Notification System Market” has been added to orbis research database.
An Emergency Notification System is a method of facilitating the one-way dissemination or broadcast of messages to one or many groups of people. Emergency Notification System enables one-way and/or two-way communication alerting individuals or groups of people to an existing or pending emergency or disaster situation.
In 2018, the global Emergency Notification System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
OnSolve
AlertMedia
Rave Mobile Safety
Call-Em-All
Enghouse Systems (Enghouse Networks)
SimplyCast
Resolver (Global AlertLink)
Singlewire Software
Pocketstop
Everbridge
DeskAlerts
Motorola Solutions (Airbus DS Communications)
BlackBerry AtHoc
IBM
Desktop Alert
Eaton
Siemens
Honeywell International
Omnilert LLC
xMatters, Inc
Volo
OnPage Corporation
Alertus Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Hospitals
Schools
Police Organizations
Energy and Utilities
Military
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Emergency Notification System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Emergency Notification System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
