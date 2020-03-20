Marine Mining MarketResearch 2019-2023 Market Share, Regional Analysis with Growth, Demand, Share and Research Report 2025

In this report, the global Marine Mining market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Marine Mining Market, by Technology

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

SONAR

Marine Seismic Methods

Global Marine Mining Market, by Application

Automotive

Precious Metals

Construction

Electronics

Others (including Industrial Machinery and Consumer Goods)

Global Marine Mining Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Papua New Guinea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Brazil Saudi Arabia Rest of Countries



Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is a leading region of the global marine mining market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In 2015, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) issued seven new licenses to explore for the riches that lie on the floors of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans

Papua New Guinea is the major country for marine mining activities across the globe

More than one million electric cars were sold across the globe in 2017 and China accounted for more than half of the global sales

In 2017, the total number of electric cars on the road surpassed three million across the world

