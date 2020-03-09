Marine Lighting Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 | DRSA, Ensto Group, Innovative lighting, ITC Marine

The global marine lighting market was valued US$ 1.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The shipbuilding activities are growing across the globe, especially in the markets such as China and the US, owing to the increasing number of travelers and trade activities. The increasing shipbuilding activities across the globe are expected to influence the growth of marine lighting solutions positively. The growing seaborne trade activities across the globe owing to the healthy trade relation is another factor fueling the shipbuilding industry, which would result in increasing the demand for marine lighting solutions. Additionally, there are various regulatory standards set by governing bodies such as the American Bureau of Shipping and the Department of Transport and Main Roads Australia regarding the lighting, necessitates the use of various lighting fixtures to meet the required standards. Also, demand for recreational boats such as yacht, superyacht, and luxury private boats is also growing across the globe. The demand for decorative marine lighting solutions is high across the luxury boats segment as the yachts are required to have a highlighted welcoming ambiance and lighting that complements the design of the ship. Therefore, the growing demand for yachts, increasing shipbuilding activities, and stringent lighting standards are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007106/

The List of Companies

DRSA Ensto Group HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella Marine) Innovative lighting ITC Marine Lumiron, Inc. Lumitec LLC NJZ Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. Phoenix Products LLC The Carlisle & Finch Co.

The report segments the global marine lighting market as follows:



Global Marine Lighting Market – By Type

Functional

Decorative

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Technology

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

Xenon

Global Marine Lighting Market – By Application

Navigation Lights

Dome Lights

Compartment and Utility

Safety Lights

Docking Lights

Others

Global Marine Lighting Market – By End-User

Commercial Ship

Passenger Ship

Others

Energy efficiency and durability have emerged to be the most popular trend in the global marine lighting industry. The ship owners are also focusing on integrating energy-efficient solutions to reduce the operating costs and improve the overall efficiency of the vessel. In a ship, lighting accounts for ~25-40% of the total electricity consumption, and therefore there is a strong focus on improving the efficiency to reduce the operational costs. Companies operating in the market are focusing on offering energy-efficient lighting solutions to attract more customers and gain a more significant market share. Durability is another trend for the marine lighting market owing to the environment in which the light operates. Companies such as Hella and Ensto Group are strongly emphasizing on offering energy-efficient and durable marine lighting solutions. Therefore, the demand for energy-efficient and durable lighting solutions is expected to grow among the end-users during the forecast period.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007106/

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global airline booking platform market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global marine lighting market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]