Marine Lighting Market to Record Sturdy Growth By 2027

“The global marine lighting market accounted for US$ 1,611.96 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,083.73 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period.”

APAC led the marine lighting market owing to the presence of robust shipbuilding industry, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the three shipbuilding nations worldwide. Other factors, such as increasing global trade as well as and maritime regulations are among other factors that, have generated the demand for commercial ships, which has, in turn, led to the growth in the marine lighting market.

China is anticipated to hold the largest share of the marine lighting market owing to the presence of robust commercial shipbuilding, such as bulk cargo ships and tankers. Moreover, South Korea is witnessing a high demand from the global market for LNG vessels. Moreover, other developing economies in the APAC region are also witnessing high growth in their shipbuilding and repair industry industries. Also, developed economies worldwide are noticing a high need for retrofitting in their ageing fleet, thus thereby propelling the marine lighting market.

Company Profiles

DRSA

ENSTO Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella Marine)

Innovative Lighting

ITC Marine

Lumiron, Inc

Lumitec LLC.

NJZ Lighting Technology Co., Ltd

Phoenix Products LLC

The Carlisle & Finch Co

Increasing shipbuilding activities propelling the demand for the marine lighting market

The shipbuilding activities are growing across the globe, especially in the markets such as China and the US, owing to the increasing number of travelers and trade activities. The increasing shipbuilding activities across the globe are expected to influence the growth of marine lighting solutions positively. The growing seaborne trade activities across the globe owing to the healthy trade relation is another factor fueling the shipbuilding industry, which would result in increasing the demand for marine lighting solutions..

Growing adoption of LED lighting solutions offer a lucrative opportunity to the marine lighting market

The ship owners are installing LED lighting solutions to reduce the power consumption and operating costs of the ship. LED lighting solutions are also less vulnerable to get damaged by water; therefore, they are used in underwater lamps. The marine lighting market is undergoing an evolution from traditional lighting technologies to LED lighting solutions based on the user’s requirements, which is creating a high demand for LED marine lighting solutions.

Type Insights

The global marine lighting market, by type, has been segmented into functional lights and decorative lights. Functional lights provide the necessary lights for performing various operations and ensuring the safety of the vessel, while the decorative lights help improve the ambiance of the ship. The increasing number of commercial ships is a significant factor in driving the growth of the functional marine lighting market. However, the growing popularity of luxury vehicles is the major factor driving the growth of the decorative marine lighting market.

Application Insights

The global marine lighting market by application was led by the compartment and utility segment in 2018. When operating a vessel at night, it is vital for operators to maintain the capability to see underfoot, devoid of losing their night vision with a harsh, bright glare. Thus, utility light is required to illuminate deck areas as well as passageways, improving a boat’s safety and overall ambiance. Further, boat utility lights can help direct light to precise areas requiring special attention.

Frequently Asked Questions What are reasons behind Asia-Pacific marine lighting industry growth? Factors such as presence of significantly large number of marine fleet owners as well as presence of prominent ship builders across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years. Subsequently driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific marine lighting industry growth. Where marine lighting are mostly used? Compartment and utility owing to their large scope for functional as well as decorative applications especially across commercial ships have resulted in their considerably large application in the marine lighting market. Which technology of lighting are commonly used for marine lighting across different marine vessels? LED continues to dominate the marine lighting market by technology owing to its low energy consumption and ability to endure vibrations onboard marine vessels. The LED technology based lighting accounted for more than two fifth of the total market by technology