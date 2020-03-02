Marine Electronics Industry 2020 Global Market Analysis by Size, Growth, Trends, Regional Demand, Key Players, End Users and Forecast to 2025

The Global Marine Electronics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Presence of several international and regional players to attain competitive advantages is empowering the growth of this market.

Requirement of high R&D investments for sonar modules is a challenge for the growth of Marine Electronics market.

Increasing use of recycled plastics creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Globally, The Marine Electronics market is expected to witness the highest growth in Southeast Asia due to increasing adoption of security and safety devices.

Globally, on the basis of application he Marine Electronics merchant marine segment is expected to hold 50% of the market.

Key players covered in the report

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Navico

GARMIN LTD.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

Japan Radio Co

Wärtsilä SAM Electronics

Raytheon

Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production , spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

