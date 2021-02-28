Marine Collagen Market 2026 Analysis Focusing on Top Key Players – Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BHN International Co. Ltd., Connoils LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc.

Marine Collagen Market Industry Analysis 2020:

The Marine Collagen Market report underlines the market trends drawn after the assessment of the past data gathered from 2016 and 2017 and performs a comprehensive study of the trends in the sector to derive market insights and calculate the CAGR that can be expected in the forecast years. The report also scrutinizes the financial performance, novel technologies, and strategic expansion undertaken by the company, which includes mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. The study also outlines the technological advancements in the sector, especially those credited to top companies in the industry. The report categorizes the industry by inspecting the competitive landscape in the global setting and individually profiling key players and new entrants engaged in the sector.

This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation.

The report entails an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry, including elaborate profiles of leading companies Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BHN International Co. Ltd., Connoils LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Bega Bionutrients, Seagarden AS, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt Group, and Amicogen

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Marine collagen market on the basis of type, source, animal, application, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Skin, Scales, and Muscles

Bones & Tendons

Others

Animal (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Fish

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Medical

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The interest of processed functional food manufacturing in gelatine hydrolysates has grown in the last years for their potential nutraceutical activity. Interest in nutraceuticals is growing rapidly worldwide, as they are a safe alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, which use is sometimes limited by toxicity or intolerance reactions.

Marine collagen and gelatine hydrolysates could be attractive nutraceuticals for their interesting bioactive properties. The beneficial effect of these on different diseases has been reported in animal or clinical studies, and actually, several supplements, including collagen-derived peptides have been patented and are currently commercialized in USA, Japan, and Europe. Moreover, hydrolyzed gelatine products have received GRAS status (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Marine collagens are required to be as safe as their animal origin counterparts. Considering the regulatory framework, as components of medical devices, they should pass all the biocompatibility tests. For instance, for medical devices, ISO 10993 tests, in accordance with the Essential Requirements defined in Annex I of the COUNCIL DIRECTIVE 93/42/EEC, needed by the corresponding international/national regulations. Moreover, they should present acceptable allergy/anaphylaxis risks and immunotoxicity, which may be challenging due to phylogeny differences between human and marine species, such as, non-mammal marine species.

Nowadays, marine collagen has a huge range of applications in the health-related sectors, namely in the pharmaceutical industry, in the cosmetics, and in medical care (including plastic surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dentistry). In non-health sectors, it is used in the food sector (such as food processing, as nutraceuticals), but most often as gelatin, that is, in its denatured form. The high potential use of these products has been the rationale for intense research on various applications over the years…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

