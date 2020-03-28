Marine Coatings Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2029

Marine Coatings Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Marine Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Marine Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Marine Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market segmentation includes amount of marine coatings consumed by product, resin, marine segment, and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Marine Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. and Sherwin-Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The marine coatings market has been divided into the following segments.

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Product

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Foul Release

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Alkyd

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Marine Segment

Dry Docking

New Shipbuilding

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Application

Coastal

Containers

Deep Sea

Leisure Boats

Offshore Vessels

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Norway Germany Netherlands Italy Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



