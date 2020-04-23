Maple Syrup Urine Disease Treatment Market Analysis 2020 High Profit Explored by CENTOGENE AG, Acer Therapeutics Inc, HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, Recordati SpA

Maple syrup urine disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with maple syrup urine disease and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

The report includes historic data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Maple syrup urine disease treatment market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report also analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the maple syrup urine disease treatment market. The research and analysis performed in this report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maple syrup urine disease treatment market are CENTOGENE AG, Acer Therapeutics Inc, HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, Recordati SpA, Jo Mar Laboratories, Siddhi Vinayaka Spechem Private Limited, Baxter, EXOCOBIO, Pfizer Inc, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Recordati SpA received an Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for REC 0545, a serotonin 1A receptor antagonist for the treatment of maple syrup urine disease. With this designation company enables to obtain ten years marketing exclusivity upon approval of the product in the designated indication.

In May 2016, Acer Therapeutics Inc secured fund of USD 8.15 million through Series B Financing round for developing first-in-class ACER-002 for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) as well as Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD). This funding aims to speed the development of an exciting new class of therapeutics to treat patients suffering from inherited metabolic disorders.

Competitive Analysis:

Global maple syrup urine disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global maple syrup urine disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Maple Syrup Urine Disease Treatment Market

By Type

Classic MSUD

Intermediate MSUD

Intermittent MSUD

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

High-Calorie BCAA-Free Amino Acids Isoleucine Valine

Caloric Supplementation

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europ

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

