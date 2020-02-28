Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The global Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.
Toyobo Corporation Ltd
Damy Chemicals
Biotopia Co ltd
Ecover
Soliance
Suraya Corporation Ltd
Agae Technologies
Jeneil Biotech Inc.
Saraya Co. Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
MEL-A
MEL-B
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Personal Care
Healthcare
Food Industry
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
