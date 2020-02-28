Mannitol Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

According to a report published by TMR market, the Mannitol economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Market Segmentation

The global mannitol market is segmented on the basis of form type, application and region. The mannitol market is segmented on the basis of form type mainly into powder and granular form. Mannitol is used in various applications like food, pharmaceutical, medical, and chemical industries. Due to its very low solubility and hygroscopicity and its positive impact on the machinability and texture of final products, mannitol (European safety number E 421, International number INS 421) is perfectly suited for: – chewing gum (mass, dusting, coating in combination with xylitol) – chewy sweets (crystalline phase) Mannitol being not cariogenic, it can also be used in safe for teeth products.

Mannitol is widely used in pharmaceuticals as excipients in tablet formulation and also helps in treating diseases related to kidney and brain. It is also used for renal protection in cardiac, vascular and also in renal transplantation surgery. Hence, the use of mannitol in pharmaceuticals segment is expected to increase the revenue of the mannitol market in the next few years.

Global Mannitol Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global mannitol industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

Asia/ Pacific developed as the most dominant market in 2015. Thus, changing lifestyle with the rise in diseases related to sugar consumption in India, China and Japan has strengthened the growth of the mannitol market and hence is anticipated to expand the growth of Asian mannitol market over the forecast period.

Global Mannitol Market: Growth Drivers

The mannitol market driving factors are the increasing demand for mannitol in bakery and confectionery such as chewing gums, candies and lozenges. Increasing demand for low calorie sugars due to growing health awareness is anticipated to drive the mannitol market over the forecast period. The demand for mannitol is also increasing due to the use of mannitol powder as an alternative sweetener for the diabetic people. Due to the unique properties of mannitol such as cooling sensation in the mouth, good water solubility, and low sensitivity towards humidity, the mannitol is mostly used in the food and pharmaceutical industries and is anticipated to increase the mannitol market over the forecast period.

Global Mannitol Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Mannitol market include Roquette Frères Company, Cargill, SPI Pharma, Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., Singsino Group Ltd.,

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Merck Millipore Corporation, Moga International Ltd, Rongde Seaweed Co.,Ltd, and Qingdao Yuanrun Chemical Co. Ltd. The companies are anticipated to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in mannitol. The companies are expected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global mannitol market till 2026.

Regional analysis for Global Mannitol Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

