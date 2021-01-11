Mancozeb Market Highlights On Future Development 2025

Global Mancozeb Market: Snapshot

With the growing demand for specialty fungicides, the demand for mancozeb is also expected to intensify in the coming years. Fungicides such as mancozeb, start functioning only when it comes in contact with the target part of vegetable and fruit crops, ornamental plants, and turf grass. As agriculture is the backbone of several emerging and developed economies, the threat to plants and crops is likely to cripple the primary source of income for many. Thus, it is imperative to address related to fungus and pests.

The demand for mancozeb is relatively high than any other product owing to factors such as non-selective, effective, and is low priced as well. Moreover, mancozeb also has the least number of cases of resistance in comparison to other non-selective fungicides available in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to surface as the leading consumer of mancozeb as it is the home of several emerging nations whose economies are mostly dependent on agriculture. The rising risk of crop failure has further triggered the consumption of mancozeb across the globe.

The crème level players operating in the global mancozeb market are focusing on functional marketing strategies in order to expand customer base. Some of these practices include research and development activities for better and advanced products and acquisitions, mergers, and other agreements to stay competitive in the global market. However, bio and organic practices owing to protection from fungus might act roadblock in the progress path of the global mancozeb market.

Global Mancozeb Market: Overview

Mancozeb, as the name suggests, is a combination fungicide made of manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb). The mixture of these two organic functional groups makes this type of fungicide applicable across a wide range of crops. The mode of action of mancozeb fungicides is non-systemic, multi-site protective, and action only on contact with the target crop part. Once the fungicide attacks multiple sites in the fungal cells, inactivating amino acids and several growth enzymes and disrupting activities such as respiration, lipid metabolism, and reproduction.

The broad spectrum fungicide can be applied as a standalone treatment for controlling fungal diseases such as leaf spot, Anthracnose, Downy mildew, Pythium blight, and rust on a wide range of vegetables, fruits, crops, and nuts. The fungicide is also used in combination with several other fungicides to lead to specialized and better disease management results.

This report on the global mancozeb market presents an extensive account of the present state of the market and its segments, key factors influencing the overall development of the market, and the level of competition in the mancozeb market. Verifiable projections estimating the potential growth pattern of the market and its segments over the period between 2017 and 2025 are also included in the report.

Global Mancozeb Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key factor driving the global demand for mancozeb is the vast rise in demand for food products to sustain the mounting global population. The need to be able to fulfill these significantly rising food demands has compelled governments to focus on implementing ways to avoid food spoilage and wastage. Management of fungi, which can grow on a wide range of substrates destroying vast food resources in a short time span, requires proper attention to avoid food spoilage and financial losses to farmers. It is owing to the rising focus on this aspects that mancozeb-based fungicides, known to be effective on a variety of crops, are also observing increased demand globally.

However, the mancozeb market’s growth prospects could be hindered due to an increased trend of substituting synthetic fungicides with biofungicides, owing to the seemingly negative impacts of on the health of living organisms consuming food products with traces of the former and on the environment. The rising popularity of organic farming is also a key restraint expected to deal a blow to the overall growth prospects of synthetic fungicides of the likes of mancozeb. Environmental regulations in developed countries also require the limited usage of synthetic fungicides and could hamper the growth prospects of the mancozeb market to a certain extent.

Global Mancozeb Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The mancozeb market is expected to gain excellent opportunities in emerging economies across regions such as South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to retain its dominance in the market, owing to large-scale production facilities across China and India. The market for mancozeb in Europe, amongst one of the leading demand drivers of the global market, is expected to exhibit growth at a modest pace owing to stringent environmental regulation.

The global mancozeb market is characterized by a high level of consolidation. Over the past few years, the numbers of mergers and acquisitions activities have significantly increased in the market, further intensifying the level of consolidation. This has created high entry barriers for new players. Some of the key players operating in the market are Dow AgroSciences, Heibei Shuangi Chemical Co., Ltd, Nantong DAS Chemical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Hebei Shuangji Chemical, and Ningbo Generic Chemical Co., Ltd.

