Management Decision Market and Projected to Reach US$ 6.18 Billion Growing at CAGR 14.9% to 2022

Management Decision Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Management Decision Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Management Decision Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.09 Billion in 2017 to US$ 6.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 67 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Management Decision Market:

• FICO (US)

• SAS (US)

• TIBCO (US)

• Oracle (US)

• IBM (US)

• Sapiens (Israel)

• Experian (Ireland)

• ACTICO (Germany)

• Pega systems (US)

• Equifax (US)

• Parmenides (Germany)

• Decision Management Solutions (US)

• Sparkling Logic (US)

“The credit risk management function is expected to account for the major market size during the forecast period”

The credit risk manage men function is estimated to dominate the Management decision market in 2017. These functions have been in high demand in the highly regulated industry, such as BFSI and retail and consumer goods, where the companies use Management decision to optimize and automate the operational and tactical decision-making process. The credit risk management helps companies minimize compliance risk, improve business operations, and streamline workflow processes.

“The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increased competitive market scenario has encouraged SMEs to invest in Management decision software to make effective decisions for their business growth due to dearth of an in-house resource in SMEs. As opposed to the large enterprises, SMEs face resource crunch and require methods to solve the complexities for better cost optimization of their assets and requirements.

“Asia Pacific is expected to have a high growth potential during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. APAC is expected to be a lucrative market for Management decision during the forecast period, considering the untapped opportunities and increasing commercial investment in different industry in the region. Multinational companies are expected to emphasize on exploring the APAC market by entering the region through partnerships with local companies, channel partners, and technology partners.

Competitive Landscape of Management Decision Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product and Service Launches/Product Upgradations

3.2 Business Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate

Table 2 Management Decision Market Size and Growth Rate, 2015–2022 (USD Million, Y-O-Y%)

Table 3 Market Size, By Component, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 4 Software: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 5 Services: Market Size, By Type, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 6 Deployment and Integration Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 7 Support and Maintenance Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 8 Consulting Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 9 Management Decision Market Size, By Function, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 10 Collection Management: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 11 Customer Experience Management: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 12 Fraud Detection Management: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 13 Pricing Optimization: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 14 Credit Risk Management: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 15 Others: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

….and More