Managed VPN Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2025



Global Managed VPN Market: Snapshot

A rise in business agility in various industries has led to an unprecedented rise in network access thereby making the networking needs more complex. Managed virtual private network (VPN) serves the need for connecting remote branches and the multiple business locations of a company. This has resulted in a staggering rise in the use of end-point devices. Managed services allow businesses the peace of mind as they don’t need to worry about the upfront cost in setting private lines or the huge expense in buying VPN equipment. As enterprises increasingly use public internet to connect to the cloud network in various regions, the demand for such solutions gets intensified for securing of the network from attackers. Managed VPN offers a secure and scalable network connectivity with a single point of administration that enabled businesses to scale up or down depending on their organizational needs. Software updates and policy compliance concerns are well taken care of by the provider of managed VPN service.

The rising number of mobile devices and the wide traction that BYOD has received in recent years need end-to-end networking solutions to support a wide array of devices. The adoption of managed VPN services provides a marked thrust to BYOD policies in companies seeking agility. In recent years, the market has seen the demand for multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)-based VPN services. Some of the compelling benefits supporting this shift are a flexibility migration strategy, better connectivity options for corporates, advanced service offerings, and multiservice traffic. MPLS-based managed service providers must take care of a part or the entire needs of enterprises including but not limited to installation and provisioning of network equipment, network security, and support of network transport. Furthermore, the adoption of MPLS-based VPN services also help businesses meet stringent latency requirements by leveraging on the potential of end-to-end quality of service (QoS).

Global Managed VPN Market: Overview

Virtual private network (VPN) refers to a communication network which is secure on account of the usage of certain technologies which facilitate safe and encrypted connection in a less secure network, namely the internet. The VPN technology was primarily developed to enable remote users and branch offices to access corporate applications and other resources in a secure manner. To bring about safety, in a VPN data is carried through secure tunnels. VPN users are required to follow various authentication methods such as tokens, passwords, and other unique identification methods to gain access to the secured network.

Global Managed VPN Market: Key Trends

Majorly serving to drive demand for managed VPN is the surge in the cyber-attacks and growing demand for cloud-based security solutions. In addition, demand from end-users too is expected to propel the market as well. One drawback hindering market growth, on the downside, is the lack of standardization of VPN and other data protection issues.

The managed virtual private network (VPN) can be deployed as on-premise or on cloud. Technology-wise, the key segments are tunneling, encryption, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and others. Depending upon connectivity, the market can be divided into remote access and site-to-site. Large, medium, and small enterprises across sectors such as government and public utilities, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) are driving up demand for managed VPN.

Global Managed VPN Market: Market Potential

Overall, the global managed VPN market is expected to explode over the course of the next few years to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Virtual private networks can extend a network securely from a private location, namely home or business, across a public network so that they appear as if they are linked directly. VPNs are sought after because of their ability to obfuscate real location, whether to access geo-blocked services or bypass censorship or other restrictions. Among enterprises, VPNs are often set up to allow employees to access corporate intranets while travelling or working from home.

Global Managed VPN Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regions in the global market for managed VPN. Of them, North America, powered by the U.S. and Canada, accounts for a significant share in the market. Europe is another key region driven mainly by the nations of Germany, the U.K., and France. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is a promising upcoming market where China, India, Japan, and Australia have leading demand generators on account of their booming economies.

Global Managed VPN Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for managed VPN are NordVPN, PureVPN, ExpressVPN, OpenVPN, CactusVPN, Cisco Systems, Inc., Freelan, eVenture, Privax Ltd., Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited, IPVanish, Plex, SoftEther Project, NCP Engineering GmbH, Netgear Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

