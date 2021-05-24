Managed Services Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

The major growth drivers of Managed Services market include the need for cloud-based managed services and increasing dependence of organizations on IT assets to enhance their business productivity and availability of specialized managed service providers who can offer cost-effective managed services and proactively monitor IT resources to eliminate the chances of service downtime.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Fujitsu, Cisco, Accenture, HCL, and Others.

Migrating existing IT infrastructure and its integration with new technologies, and concerns of organizations to entrust business operations on managed service providers are expected to hinder the Managed Services market growth. However, increasing need to reduce downtime of systems and their associated applications is further boosting the growth of managed services.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the managed services market. The region has a high concentration of large multinational companies, which largely contribute to the growth of the market.

The Managed IT infrastructure and data center services segment is expected to dominate the global Managed Services market. The growing need of organizations to manage complex IT infrastructures and upkeep system performance is contributing to the growth of the managed IT infrastructure and data center services segment.

Global Managed Services Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

