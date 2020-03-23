Managed Security Services Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Trends, Top Key Players IBM, SecureWorks, Symantec, Verizon, Atos, BAE Systems | Forecast to 2025

The Global Managed Security Services Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025. Managed Security Services offer a systematic approach to manage an organization’s security needs. Moreover, growing BYOD trend among organizations, and the cost-effectiveness in implementing services are also expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Lack in number of skied professionals to handle security services environment may hinder the Managed Security Services market growth. However, increasing adoption of cloud based services among the SMEs, and growing demand for next-generation security solutions and services are the major opportunities in the Managed Security Services Market.

North America is expected to dominate the Managed Security Services market throughout the forecast period, due to the high focus on R&D of security technologies and solutions within the region.

The managed network security segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, as increasing complexity of threats and attacks, and the emergence of sophisticated cyber criminals are forcing companies to upgrade their security systems.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, SecureWorks, Symantec, Verizon, Atos, BAE Systems and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Security Type, and Organization Size Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Security Type & Organization Size, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Managed Security Services providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

