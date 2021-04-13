Man Portable Military Electronics Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Demand 2020 to 2024

Global Man Portable Military Electronics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Man Portable Military Electronics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Man Portable Military Electronics investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Man Portable Military Electronics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Harris Corporation, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, Safran, Thales SA, Codan, Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Exelis, Cojot, Flir Systems, L3 Technologies Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

All electronic equipment that can be operated, while being carried by dismounted soldiers, are included in the study. The study includes all types of electronic systems that are incorporated in the body armors of soldiers and mounted on their helmets; this does not include rocket/grenade/missile-launching systems that are man-portable. However, the man-portable electronics that form the accessories of the launching systems are included.

Key Market Trends:

ISTAR Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace



Currently, the communications segment of the market studied has the highest share out of all the segments. The increased use of man-pack radios by dismounted soldiers is the primary reason for the high share of this segment. However, growth rates are expected to be high in the ISTAR segment. ISTAR includes intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, as well as reconnaissance. ISTAR capabilities help in linking together several battlefield functions, to assist a combat force in deploying their sensors on the battlefield, as well as managing the information the unit gathers. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its high expected CAGR.

