Mammography System Market 2019 with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The global Mammography System Market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments.

Key Findings

The global mammography system market is anticipated to generate revenue of $xx million by 2027 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2019 and 2027. The mammography system is an imaging modality that is employed to obtain processed image of the breast tissue, specifically for the proper detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The modality utilizes low dose x-rays and detectors screening tool for the detection of early breast cancer in asymptomatic women.

Market Insights

The market has been proliferating primarily due to the upsurge in the technological advancements and the rising awareness regarding early cancer screening benefits among the patient pool. There are about two million new breast cancer cases globally. The introduction of new generation 3D mammography equipment has enhanced the efficiency of breast cancer surgeries and treatments.

The global 3D mammography market is expected to show rapid growth in the forecast period, due to the replacement of 2D mammography by 3D mammography in the high-end mid-tier hospitals in the developed countries. But conversely, the high cost of installation for the mammography equipment poses a great hurdle for the global market to progress further into the growing economies of the hugely populated underdeveloped nations.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global mammography system market has been geographically segmented into several regions, for instance, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the remaining countries collectively forming the Rest of World.

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to the fastest-growing region for the mammography system market. This can be reasoned to the high demand of the mammographic equipment due to the rapid increase in number of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals in the developing countries of the APAC region.

Competitive Insights

Konica Minolta, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Metaltronica SPA, General Medical Italia, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Carestream Health, Inc., PlanMed OY, Villa Sistemi Medicali S.P.A., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., General Medical Merate S.P.A., BMI Biomedical International S.R.L. and Siemens Healthineers are the major companies that are mentioned in the report.

