Mammography Devices Market Forecast to 2026 | Siemens Healthcare, Analogic, AURORA HEALTHCARE US, Fujifilm Holdings, KUB Technologies

According to the new market research report “ Global Mammography Devices Market By Product Type (Film Screen System, Digital System, 3D system, Analog System, Biopsy System), Technology (Breast Tomosynthesis, CAD, Digital), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Others) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″, published by Data Bridge Market Research, the Global Mammography Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.6 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 11.9%.

Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In The Mammography Devices Market are Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare GmbH , , Metaltronica S.p.A., Planmed Oy, Carestream Health ,Gamma Medica, Inc, Analogic Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Japan., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP,, CMR Naviscan, Dilon Technologies, Inc,, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc, KUB Technologies, Micrima Limited, SonoCiné, Supersonic Imagine Among others

This research report segments the Mammography Devices Market according to Type, Application and regions.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of breast cancer is going to drive the market growth.

Government funding for treatment of breast cancer

Growing technological advancement in breast imaging modalities

Market Restraint

Stringent regulations for approval of procedures.

High investments in installing breast imaging systems

Along with the elaborated information about the key contenders, the global Mammography Devices Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Mammography Devices Market“

50 – Tables

250 – No of Figures

150 – Pages

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced important step towards the breast cancer screening process as well as to help empower patients by providing important information. The new amendments make it mandatory that screening facilities need to provide detailed information to the patients and healthcare professionals.

In March 2019, according to the ‘National cancer institute’ journal the artificial intelligence system may perform as accurate as radiologists in the evaluation of digital mammography for breast cancer screening.

This Mammography Devices Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Mammography Devices Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Mammography Devices Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.

Global Mammography Devices Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Product type

Film screen system

Digital system

3d system

Analog system

Biopsy system

By Technology

Breast tomosysnthesis

CAD

Digital

By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory centers

Clinics and others

The Mammography Devices Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Mammography Devices Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.

This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Mammography Devices Market, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

On 6th July, 2017, Endo Pharmaceuticals agreed to remove Opana ER (oxymorphone), its abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation of from the US market a month later the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked the company to stop selling the pain medication.

On 19th July 2017, Alere Inc., a global leader in rapid diagnostics, announced the availability of Alere iCup , its point-of-care Rx Drug Screen, a rapid urine test that detects five of the most commonly misused and abused prescription drugs which are benzodiazepines, buprenorphine, methadone, opiates and oxycodone. This innovative approach will help the company to generate more revenue.

Global Mammography Devices Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

Objectives Of The Study

Market Definition

Overview Of Global Mammography Devices Market

Limitations

Markets Covered

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

3.3 Rise In Awareness Among The Population

3.4 Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Mammography Devices Market, By Type

8 Global Mammography Devices Market, by disease type

9 Global Mammography Devices Market, By Deployment

10 Global Mammography Devices Market, By End User

11 Global Mammography Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Mammography Devices Market, By Geography

13 Global Mammography Devices Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

