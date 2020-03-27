Malware Analysis Market Insights To 2027: Leading Players Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Malware Analysis Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global malware analysis market is expected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Cybercriminals are continuing to evolve the complexity of their methods of attack, from personalized coding and targeted ransomware for some attacks to living-off-the-land or sharing infrastructure intending to optimize their opportunities. In December 2018, Trend Micro Inc. revealed in its report that threat groups might combine efforts to develop more sophisticated attack vectors to make their attacks more effective.

The major players operating in the malware analysis market are AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, and Trend Micro among others.

The threats to cyber security are changing in multiple dimensions. On one end, organizations face a larger number of attacks. On the other end, the sophistication of these attacks is also growing. Threat actors are swiftly shifting their focus from attacks on infrastructure to highly-targeted attacks on key personnel. Further, they are using phishing campaigns that are designed to trap users into giving up credentials for authentication or installing malware unapprehended to the user. The scale at which attacks have worsened has propelled the growth for malware detection and analysis tools ecosystem to mitigate the risk for organizations. Fileless malware attacks are also witnessing a significant increase. As per Trend Micro, the number of fileless attacks increased by 265% in the first half of 2019 in comparison to the same period in 2018. In September 2019, reports appeared from security firms that a formerly known Purple Fox, a fileless malware, incorporated a rootkit in a newer version. Formerly Purple Fox infected a minimum of 30,000 users and exploited the Nullsoft Scriptable Install System (NSIS) tool to distribute cryptominers. Rising sophistication of malware attacks are expected to drive the malware analysis market.

With the increasing adoption of IoT in diverse industry verticals, the number of systems vulnerable to malware attacks has increased. The ransomware scourge could rise twice as worse as criminals shift from targeting laptops and hard drives to cars as well as industrial equipment. As IoT deployment continues to soar, the market is anticipated to experience novel cyber security threats such as the IoT Botnets. The terminology defines how hackers might make the new system their point for substantial incidences by spreading into devices that plug into IoT.

The implementation of digital solutions is gaining pace across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, media & entertainment and retail among others. These industries are increasingly benefiting themselves from digital transformation. Analytics enable them to better apprehend and serve customers. Further, access to real-time information results in efficient decision-making. Automation of business operations facilitates them to escalate productivity. For instance, automotive manufacturers have revolutionized their manufacturing process with the use of robots; and airline companies have become proficient at pricing through real-time information of supply and demand. Furthermore, retail companies with robust digital capabilities have designed seamless omnichannel environments. Also, healthcare industry has modernized through EHRs, digital tools which track patients’ vital signs, as well as virtual consultations between patients and doctors. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools.\

The malware analysis market is segmented into component, organization size, deployment and industry vertical; the malware analysis market is also analyzed across five major geographic regions-North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Based on deployment, the malware analysis market is further segmented into on-premises and cloud. Currently, the cloud deployment segment dominates the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Governments across several countries worldwide are taking initiatives to support the adoption of malware analysis tool by enterprises. For instance, in 2017, the Indian government launched its Cyber Swachhta Kendra, a Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre. The center aims to detect botnet infections in the country, and avoid further infections by notifying, enable cleaning as well as securing systems of end-users. Also, In March 2019, a new EU “Cybersecurity Act” was approved by the European Parliament. The new regulation creates an EU cyber security certification framework.

o In past few years, cybercrime in the APAC region has grown to be a greater risk as compared to other leading regions. This is majorly because of rapidly increasing connectivity and rushing pace of digital transformation in the region, resulting into sharpening concern for technological threats among the businesses.

o Rapid adoption of digitalization among diverse industries, implementation of IoT, and high adoption of connected devices offers lucrative opportunities to the market players. Also, rising trend of BYOD is another significant market opportunity.

o BFSI dominated the malware analysis market in 2018. BFSI organizations are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to huge financial and personal data of customers on systems. In this sector, a massive amount of sensitive data is generated and exchanged daily. With the growing volume of data, end-points are also increasing at a rapid pace and monitoring these end points poses a huge challenge for this sector.

