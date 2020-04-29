Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market 2020 Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Aptose Biosciences

A thorough discussion about numerous market-related topics in the report is sure to assist the client in studying the market on competitive landscape. It is the most appropriate, special, realistic and admirable market research report delivered with an absolute devotion and comprehension of business needs. The data and information collected with the research to form this industry report is usually quite a huge and is also in a complex form. This Global Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market analysis report has been prepared by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Global Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market, By Stage (Stage 0, Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, Stage IV, Recurrent), By Therapy (Surgery, Radiation, Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy/Targeted Therapy, Inhibitors), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

The global malignant melanoma treatment market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the late phase of drug trials and approval by the authorities in the forecast period.

Key Market Competitors: Global Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market are Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Aptose Biosciences, Merck KGaA, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED, Reliance Industries Limited, CK Life Sciences Int’l. (Holdings) Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AB SCIENCE, Array BioPharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN, TC BioPharm Ltd., and AstraZeneca.

Competitive Analysis: Global Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market

The global malignant melanoma treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of malignant melanoma treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that occurs due to the prolonged unwanted exposure to ultra-violet rays or radiation; it leads to mutations in skin cells which then leads to formation of malignant tumors. It causes a large number of deaths, due to it being an advanced form of cancer. The treatments available to melanoma depends on the stage of the cancer, it can be completely surgically removed if diagnosed at an early stage, but at a later stage it becomes severe and lethal.

Market Drivers:

Presence of a number of drugs in pipeline and their expected approvals is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing presence of melanoma cancer and increased number of deaths related to the disease is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with the therapeutics available in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Presence of a few approved drugs available in the market is expected to restrain the market growth initially

Segmentation: Global Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market

By Stage Stage 0 Stage I Stage II Stage III Stage IV Recurrent

By Therapy Surgery Radiation Chemotherapy Decarbazine Temozolmide Taxol (Paclitaxel & Carboplatin) Biological Therapy/Targeted Therapy

T-VEC (Imlygic) Nivolumuab (Opdivo) Ipilimumab (Yervoy) Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) Peginterferon alpha 2-b (Sylatron) Interleukin-2 (IL-2; Proleukin) Inhibitors Vemurafenib (Zelboraf) & Cobimetinib (Cotellic) Dabrafenib (Tafinlar) & Trametinib (Mekinist) Vemurafenib (Zelboraf)



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Array BioPharma Inc., announced that US Food and Drug Administration approved BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI in combination with each other for the treatment of patients suffering from unresectable melanoma.

In March 2017, Daiichi Sankyo announced a new drug discovery project in collaboration with AgonOX Inc., for the development of immunotherapy drugs in the oncology segment.

