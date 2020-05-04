Malic Acid Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2026 – Top Companies are Bartek Ingredients Inc., The Chemical Company, Polynt, Novozymes, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Malic Acid Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Bartek Ingredients Inc., The Chemical Company, Polynt, Novozymes, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Changmao Biochem, FINORIC LLC, Prinova Group LLC, YONGSAN CHEMICAL., FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Tate & Lyle, among others.

Global malic acid market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Malic Acid Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Malic Acid Industry market:

– The Malic Acid Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Malic Acid Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (D-Malic Acid, L- Malic Acid and DL- Malic Acid), Raw Material (Maleic Anhydride and Fumaric Acid), Form (Fine, Dust, Granular and Special Fine), End-Use (Beverages, Confectionery & Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Soaps, Construction, Electroplating and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Unique structure of the report

Malic acid is an organic compound whose molecular formula is C4H6O5. It is a dicarboxylic acid produced by all living organisms, which contributes to the sour taste of fruits, and it is also utilized as a food ingredient. Nowadays it is also used to treat most of the diseases. In various industries it is used as a substitute of citric acid. The other applications of malic acid include cosmetics industries, health, pharmaceutical industries, personal care among others.

In February 2019, Bartek Ingredients Inc. the world’s largest producer of malic acid has expanded its malic acid production capacity by 4,000 ton/year. The main aim for this expansion is to expand their product portfolio by launching new malic acid products in the market in order to meet the market demand

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the food and beverage industry will boost the market growth

Protein drinks and nutritional bars surging growth also acts as a market driver

Support from regulatory bodies is another factor enhancing the market growth

Prevailing demand for flavored soaps and detergents mainly in the hospitality sector will augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations pertaining to its use in the food and beverages is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects of excessive malic acid consumption mainly health issues will also hamper the growth of the market

