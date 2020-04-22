Male Infertility Treatment Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2026

The Male Infertility Treatment market was valued at 490 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 560 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

EMD Sereno, Aytu BioScience, Bayer, Cadila, Intas Pharma, Halotech DNA, SCSA diagnostics, Andrology Solutions and Other.

According to Word Health Organization, Infertility is the inability of a sexually active, non-contraception couple to achieve pregnancy in one year. About 15% of couples do not achieve pregnancy within 1year and seeking for infertility medical treatment. Less than 5% of world population is unwillingly childless. Approximately 90% of male infertility cases are seen mainly due to low sperm counts, and poor sperm quality. The remaining cases of male infertility can be caused by a number of factors including anatomical problems, hormonal imbalances, and genetic defects.

This report studies the global market size of Male Infertility Treatment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Male Infertility Treatment in these regions.

Market analysis by product type

DNA Fragmentation Technique

Oxidative Stress Analysis

Microscopic Examination

Sperm Agglutination

Computer Assisted Semen Analysis

Sperm Penetration Assay

Others

Market analysis by Applications/End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

