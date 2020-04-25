Malathion Market Explores Huge Growth of 2026 with Top Key Players – AkzoNobel, Dow, Suven Life Sciences

Global Malathion Market Research Report 2020:

The report titled “Malathion Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Malathion Market: AkzoNobel, Dow, Suven Life Sciences, Paramount Pesticides, Huludao Lingyun Group, Xinyi Taisong Chemical, Sinochem, Biostadt, Coromandel, Shivalik Rasayan and others.

Global Malathion Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Malathion market on the basis of Types are:

Liquid

Powder

Emulsion

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Malathion market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Residential

Medical Applications

Other

Regional Analysis For Malathion Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Malathion, also known as carbophos, maldison, and mercaptothion, is an organophosphate insecticide with relatively low human toxicity. It is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, a diverse family of chemicals that includes sarin and carbaryl. In agricultural production, it is widely adopted to control diverse types of insects such as aphids, leafhoppers, and Japanese beetles on a variety of food and feed crops such as blueberries, limes, cotton, cherries, garlic, dates, and celery. It also controls broad spectrum of other insects including ants, fleas, fruit flies, hornets, mites, moths, spiders, thrips, ticks, and weevil. Moreover, its residential uses include vegetable gardens, fruit trees, variety of ornamentals, and in public health pest controls programs to control mosquito-borne illness.

