Magnolia Bark Extract Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Magnolia Bark Extract Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Magnolia Bark Extract . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Magnolia Bark Extract market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market Segmentation:

Magnolia bark extract market is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into solid and powder form. On the basis of application the magnolia extract is segmented into pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. The growing demand for health supplement is boosting the pharmaceutical segment to a great extant and the on-going research on its anti-oxidant properties may further widen the scope in cosmetic industry as well. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty store and online stores. Supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the magnolia bark extract market, followed by online store.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Magnolia Bark extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment North America is expected to be the represent major share in terms of value and is expected to dominant the market during the forecast period. Europe region is expected to be the second leading contributor of the magnolia bark extract market. In Europe region countries such as Germany and France holds the key market for magnolia bark extract.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for anti-ageing cream is expected to drive the growth of global magnolia bark extract market as antioxidants present in the bark helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Magnolia bark extract is not only a rich source of resveratrol but it also exhibits some special properties such as enables in stimulating eNOS activity, prevents clotting of blood, prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It also helps in reducing obesity and slowing the rate of aging. These versatile properties of magnolia bark extract is expected to drive the magnolia bark extract market to a greater extant. Increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with magnolia bark extract is expected to drive the market in the coming future. Magnolia Bark extract offers various health benefits such as it helps to reduce body fat, helps in the treatment of asthma, helps to reduce anxiety, depression and also promotes better sleep and also helps to improve glucocorticoid levels of the body which is expected to bolster the growth of the magnolia bark extract market during the forecast period. Magnolia bark extract is also known to improve cortisol levels which helps in the metabolism of body and maintain healthy brain functioning, which is further expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Magnolia bark market are: Swanson, Samsara herbs, Genesis Today, Planetary Herbals, Solaray, Active Herb, LiftMode, Life Extension, thepurehealth, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Piping Rock Health Products, and Now Foods Source Naturals among others.

