MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI) MARKET 2020-2026 FUTURE OUTLOOK || KEY PLAYERS – HITACHI, LTD., SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the new helium deposits invention, technological innovations in MRI and rise focus on replacing low-field MRI systems with high-level MRI systems.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market are Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Aspect Imaging., Bruker, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, ESAOTE SPA, FONAR, Neusoft Corporation, Mindray DS USA, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, ONEX Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Quality Electrodynamics, LLC, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Magritek Ltd and others.

Market Definition: Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

MRI is a non-invasive imaging technology that generates three-dimensional, comprehensive anatomical pictures. It is focused on advanced technology that stimulates and recognizes changes in the orientation of the rotation axis of the protons discovered in the water that makes up the living tissues. MRI enables your doctor to diagnose a disease or wound and can monitor how well you’re doing with your therapy. It is particularly helpful when searching at smooth tissues and the nervous system. It may be used to assist diagnose or track therapy for a number of circumstances in the heart, abdomen and pelvis.

Segmentation: Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market : By Field Strength

High-Field MRI Systems (1.5t to 3t)

Low-To-Mid-Field MRI Systems (<1.5t)

Very-High-Field MRI Systems (4t and Above)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market : By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Standard Bore MRI

Wide-Bore MRI

Open MRI Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market : By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market:

In June 2019, Ann Arbor Startup Releases Virtual reality MRI Simulator SpellBound’s MRI Simulator to decreases sedation levels and accustoms pediatric clients to MRIs in a pleasant, engaging manner. The MRI Simulator relieves such concerns by familiarizing kids with the MRI method, enabling them to pass through the operation to think relaxed when the moment arrives for their scanning. The Spellbound MRI Simulator is prepared to integrate into patient education programs and enhance patient experience with MRI.

In September 2018, Philips has announced the release of the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5 T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) device. The device is a comprehensive digital MRI, healthcare, servicing, and life-cycle facilities for embedded alternatives that enable a quicker, smarter, and simpler route for hopeful diagnosis.Ingenia Ambition X is CE-marked and has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This latest leaner system will enable more locations to offer sophisticated MRI technology to their clients, assisting to enhance customer care.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Drivers

New helium deposits invention is driving the growth of the market

Technological innovations in MRI is propelling the growth of the market

Increased focus on replacing low-field MRI systems with high-level MRI systems is boosting the growth of the market

Enhanced geriatric population and increasing awareness of early diagnosis is contributing to the growth of the market

Report range-

The report offers Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

