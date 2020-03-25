Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2025 – General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens

According to new study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for magnetic resonance imaging is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding early detection of diseases, technological advancements in magnetic resonance imaging, and increasing funding and initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote MRI technology across the world are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid MRI systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key market players operating in the market of magnetic resonance imaging across the globe includes General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging.

The report segments the global magnetic resonance imaging market as follows:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Field Strength

Low-Field MRI Systems

High-Field MRI Systems

Ultra-High Field MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Turkey

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia



South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

