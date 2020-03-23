Magnetic Field Sensor Market size Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Magnetic Field Sensor market is accounted for $3.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.55 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors such as growth in automotive industry and endless growth in consumer electronics segment are driving the market. However, falling average selling prices (asps) of semiconductors & sensors is hampering the Magnetic Field Sensor market.

Magnetic field sensor is a device used to contemplate the magnetic field around the loop, electrical device and around changeless magnets. Magnetic field sensors comprise of pivoting sensor tip which estimates both transverse and longitudinal attractive fields around the items. The magnetic sensor utilizes “Hall Effect” (produces voltage difference across an electrical conductor, transverse to electric current) transducer that estimates the vector component of the magnetic field close to the sensor tip.

Based on end user, the consumer electronics industry is going to have a lucrative growth in the development stage and is relied to witness demand in the coming years due to the new applications, such as motion gaming and navigation being presented in gadgets, such as cell phones. The presentation of new innovations will expand the development period of the attractive field sensor market. Magnetic sensors additionally assume a significant job in giving critical directional information to drones. Subsequently, there is gigantic development potential for magnetic sensors in consumer drone applications.

By geography, Magnetic field sensors have a developing interest in the Asia Pacific region owing to the expanding focal point of the region automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors. China is the automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing nation. Hence, the quickest development in APAC will be found in China for the most part because of the applications, such as ABS technology and central locking systems wherein magnetic field sensors are to a great extent utilized.

Some of the key players in the Magnetic Field Sensor market include Amsasahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Infineon Technologies, TDK Corporation, Melexis, Honeywell International, TE Connectivity, AMS, NXP Semiconductors, Kohshin Electric, Startup Ecosystems, Asahi Kasei Co and Micronas Semiconductors Holdings AG.

Ranges Covered:

• <1 Microgauss (Low-Field Sensors)

• 1 Microgauss–10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors)

• >10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)

Types Covered:

• Squid Sensors

• Hall Effect Sensors

• Fluxgate Sensors

• Magneto Resistive Sensors

• Other Types

Magnitudes Covered:

• BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors

• Low Field Sensors

• Earth’s Field Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Flow Rate Sensing

• Speed Sensing

• Navigation

• Position Sensing

• Electronic Compass

• Detection

• Robotics

• Energy, Power and Utilities

• Proximity Detection

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Transportation

• Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Homeland Security

• Industrial

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

