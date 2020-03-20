Magnesium Citrate Industry 2020 Market Growth, Type, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2025

Magnesium Citrate Industry studies a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/871047

Magnesium citrate is an important magnesium supplements. The main benefit of magnesium citrate over other forms of magnesium is that it is more easily absorbed by the body. Major applications of magnesium citrate are nutrient supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry etc. In 2016, amount of nutrient supplement consumed magnesium citrate is about 3439 MT. Food & beverage consumed about 1237 MT in 2016.

Magnesium citrate is usually classified into anhydrous type, nonahydrate type and others. Anhydrous type magnesium citrate is also used as a saline laxative but is also used as a food additive and dietary supplement.

Nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is another common used magnesium citrate. In 2016, global anhydrous type magnesium citrate consumption is about 3131 MT, while consumption of nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is 2276 MT.

Global Magnesium Citrate Market is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/871047

In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase, with the improvement of people’s awareness of health. By 2023, global consumption will increase to 7825 MT, with an average increase rate of 4.93% from 2018 to 2023.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Citrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2025, from 40 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Magnesium Citrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Magnesium Citrate Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Jungbunzlauer

Global Calcium

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Paul Lohmann

Penglai Marine

Dongtai Food Ingredients

Yunbo Chemical

Xiyang Chemical

Hengheng Fine Chemical

Market Segment by Type covers:

Anhydrous Type

Nonahydrate Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Nutrient Supplement

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/871047

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Magnesium Citrate Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Magnesium Citrate Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Magnesium Citrate, with sales, revenue, and price of Magnesium Citrate, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Magnesium Citrate, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Magnesium Citrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Magnesium Citrate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]