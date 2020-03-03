Machine Vision-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Machine Vision market is estimated at $8.81 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $14.72 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2015 to 2022. Some of the key factors influencing the market are regulatory mandates to assure quality at every stage of production, technological advancements such as integration with robotic controllers and increasing demand for application specific systems. However, educating users on rapidly changing vision technology and changing customer requirements for application specific solutions are some major factors hindering the market growth.

Amongst Products, PC-based systems segment acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is due to the growing number of regulatory mandates in manufacturing industries, increase in wages of labor in China and developing countries. Moreover, Asia Pacific commanded the largest share and is likely to provide huge growth opportunities for the market as it is considered as the manufacturing hub of the world. In addition, increasing automation in China and Japan can also be attributed for the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include Texas Instruments, Inc, Omron Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Sony Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Basler AG, Intel Corporation, Jai A/S, ISRA Vision AG, IDS Imaging Development Systems GMBH [DE], Cognex Corporation, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Microscan Systems, INC., MVTEC Software GMBH, Adept Technology, Inc. and Perceptron, Inc

Products Covered:

Smart Camera-Based Vision System

PC-Based Machine Vision System

Embedded Systems

Components Covered:

Software

Deep Learning Software

Application Specific

Hardware

Optics

LED Lighting

Frame Grabbers

Processor

Camera

Frame Rate

Sensor Type

Format

Interface Standards

Verticals Covered:

Non-industrial Vertical

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Autonomous Cars

Healthcare

Agriculture

Postal and Logistics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Vertical

Electronics and Semiconductor

Glass

Food & Packaging

Automotive

Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Printing

Wood and Paper

Rubber and Plastic

Pharmaceutical

Food and Packaging

Life Sciences

Metals

Semiconductors

Other Industrial verticals

Applications Covered:

Positioning and Guidance

Identification

Measurement

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Technologies Covered:

Image Sensors

Imaging Technology

Augmented Reality

Laser Technology

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

