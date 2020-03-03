Machine Vision-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Global Machine Vision market is estimated at $8.81 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $14.72 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2015 to 2022. Some of the key factors influencing the market are regulatory mandates to assure quality at every stage of production, technological advancements such as integration with robotic controllers and increasing demand for application specific systems. However, educating users on rapidly changing vision technology and changing customer requirements for application specific solutions are some major factors hindering the market growth.
Amongst Products, PC-based systems segment acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is due to the growing number of regulatory mandates in manufacturing industries, increase in wages of labor in China and developing countries. Moreover, Asia Pacific commanded the largest share and is likely to provide huge growth opportunities for the market as it is considered as the manufacturing hub of the world. In addition, increasing automation in China and Japan can also be attributed for the growth of the market in this region.
Some of the key players in the market include Texas Instruments, Inc, Omron Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Sony Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Basler AG, Intel Corporation, Jai A/S, ISRA Vision AG, IDS Imaging Development Systems GMBH [DE], Cognex Corporation, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Microscan Systems, INC., MVTEC Software GMBH, Adept Technology, Inc. and Perceptron, Inc
Products Covered:
Smart Camera-Based Vision System
PC-Based Machine Vision System
Embedded Systems
Components Covered:
Software
Deep Learning Software
Application Specific
Hardware
Optics
LED Lighting
Frame Grabbers
Processor
Camera
Frame Rate
Sensor Type
Format
Interface Standards
Verticals Covered:
Non-industrial Vertical
Security and Surveillance
Intelligent Transportation Systems
Autonomous Cars
Healthcare
Agriculture
Postal and Logistics
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Vertical
Electronics and Semiconductor
Glass
Food & Packaging
Automotive
Machinery
Consumer Electronics
Solar Panel Manufacturing
Printing
Wood and Paper
Rubber and Plastic
Pharmaceutical
Food and Packaging
Life Sciences
Metals
Semiconductors
Other Industrial verticals
Applications Covered:
Positioning and Guidance
Identification
Measurement
Quality Assurance & Inspection
Technologies Covered:
Image Sensors
Imaging Technology
Augmented Reality
Laser Technology
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
