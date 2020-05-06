Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Machine Translation Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Machine Translation Forecast till 2025*.

According to AMA, the Global Machine Translation market is expected to see growth rate of 14.12% and may see market size of USD1290.98 Million by 2024.

What is Global Machine Translation?

Over the past few decades, due to increasing international trades across the globe, the need for language translators is needed. In addition to this, manual translators are time-consuming and not totally reliable. Thus, the introduction to machine translators has minimized the time consumed as well as increased the reliability of the machine translators. Machine translation (MT) is an automated translation process by which computer software is used to translate a text from one natural language (such as mostly used language like English) to another language (Italian, Spanish and many others). The increasing demand from numerous applications will further show lucrative growth over the forecasted period.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Applications Technology (AppTek) (United States), Asia Online Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Cloudwords Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Lighthouse IP Group (United States), Lingo24 Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lingotek Inc. (United States), Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. (United States), Lucy Software and Services GmbH (Germany), RWS Holdings (Moravia IT) (United Kingdom), Pangeanic (Spain) and ProMT (Russia)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Market Drivers

Upsurging Need for Timely and Accurate Translation of Large Amounts

Existence of Larger Developers and Increasing Government Initiatives Assisting Machine Translation

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Artificially Intelligent Machine Translators

Introduction to Video Localization Leading to Increasing Regional Expansion

Restraints

Complexities in Maintaining Operational Consistency and Reliability

Lack of Skilled Workforce Required for Developing Machine Translators

Opportunities

Time Saving Operations has led to Improved Business Growth

Provides Comparatively Cheaper Solution for Software Solutions

Challenges

Hard to Design Automated Translator Based on Human Intelligence and Error Handling Capability The Global Machine Translation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: Type (Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT), Statistical Machine Translation (SMT), Example-Based Machine Translation (EBMT), Hybrid Machine Translation (HMT), Neural Machine Translation (MT)), Application (Automotive, Military & Defense, Electronics, IT, Healthcare, Others)

To comprehend Global Machine Translation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Machine Translation market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

