Machine Learning Chip Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027

Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that enables machine to develop the ability for self-learning and adaption through experience without being explicitly programmed. It is considered as a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. Machine learning has been present from decades but not been widely used due to lack of big data it requires for processing. Over the last several decades, enterprises have been dependent greatly on analytics to provide them with competitive advantage and enable them to be more effective. But, enterprises now want real time analytics and the capability to transform data into actionable insight. This has steered the development of machine learning chip.

The rising complex and large dataset has steered the need for artificial intelligence solutions has majorly driven the machine learning chip market. Further, declining hardware cost has supplemented the demand for machine learning chip across diverse verticals. However, lack of skilled workforce is hindering the growth of the market.

Also, key machine learning chip market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the machine learning chip market are Alphabet Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Baidu Inc., Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the machine learning chip market.

