M2M Connections and Services Market Developing Technology and Trends by Top Companies Comarch, Rogers Communications, Cisco System, Intel, Cstar Technologies, Gemalto NV

Some of the prominent factors increasing the growth of the market are rising investments by telecom firms for the growth of fiber optic networks, rising number of connected gadgets that transfer information through fiber optic networks, improved and integrated telecom solutions and cloud solutions by M2M service providers, is anticipated to surge growth of the global M2M services market in the forthcoming years. However, consequences of theft of important information during cyber-attack are hindering the development of global M2M services market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: International Business Machine Corporation, Rogers Communications Inc., Cstar Technologies Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Comarch Inc., Cisco System Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Google Inc., and Gemalto NV.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global M2M Connections and Services market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global M2M Connections and Services market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global M2M Connections and Services market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

M2M Connections and Services Providers

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The M2M connections and services market is primarily segmented based on technology, by industry, and region.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Wired

Wireless

Others

Based on industry, the market is divided into:

Healthcare

Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Security & Surveillance

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Software Engineers

Key Vendors.

