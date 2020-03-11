Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Opportunities, Dynamic, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Lyophilization is also known as freeze-drying. It is a process of isolating a solid substance from solution by freezing the solution and evaporating it under vacuum. Lyophilized products are known to have a better shelf life and hence are preferred other than the traditional drugs being used. Lyophilization is commonly used for the preservation of compounds such as biologics, proteins, antibodies, blood plasma, enzymes, microorganisms, parenterals, diagnostic reagents, vaccines, and nutraceuticals.

The lyophilized injectable drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, the rising prevalence of metabolic as well as cardiac diseases and the awareness regarding the benefits of lyophilized drugs. In addition, stringent regulations laid by the government bodies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

BD

Burrard Pharmaceuticals

Cirondrugs

CordenPharma International

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Mylan N.V.

Recipharm AB (publ)

S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd.

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

