Luxury Watch Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Global Luxury Watch Market is expected to grow with a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovative marketing through online channels which has affected the thinking and preferences of consumers.

Global Luxury Watch Market By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others), Gender Type (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Luxury Watch Market

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

Top Key Players:

RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Market Drivers:

o Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

o Adoption of the products as a status symbol and fashion statement which has been a result of rising levels of disposable income is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

o Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

o In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

Market Segmentations:

Global Luxury Watch Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product Type

o Gender Type

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

o Mechanical Quartz

o Chronograph

o Automatic

o Others

By Gender Type

o Men

o Women

By Distribution Channel

o Direct

o Retail

o E-Commerce

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Luxury Watch Market

Global luxury watch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury watch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

