Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2020 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2025

The global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market is valued at 3630 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Leading Manufacturers:

Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Shaw, Gerflor, Forbo, Beaulieu, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material

Market size by Product

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Market size by End User

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Market Overview-

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Europe is the biggest consumption country in the world followed by USA. Though China is a populous country, the consumption volume is relatively small compared to Korea and Japan in Asia, which also means the huge potential in China market in the future.

LVT flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 66.04% of total downstream consumption volume of LVT flooring in global in 2017.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Study:-

Chapter 1 To describe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) with sales, revenue, and price of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4 & 5 To show the Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT), for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 6 & 7 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 & 9 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

See More…

